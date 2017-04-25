News Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. State police say the crash occurred near exit 6. (5:56 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 25, 2017 6:00 PM GREENWICH - A person was fatally struck by a car Tuesday morning while walking on I-95 in Greenwich, officials say. State police say the crash occurred near exit 6. It is unknown why the victim may have been walking on the highway. Traffic was temporarily diverted off at exit 6 and back on at exit 5 because of the incident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:28 1 Police: Chase bank robbed in Greenwich 1:44 2 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:14 3 Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford 2:51 4 Connecticut Sportscast, April 24 2:40 5 Fire destroys Gordon Avenue home in Briarcliff Manor advertisement | advertise on News 12