Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich

GREENWICH - A person was fatally struck by a car Tuesday morning while walking on I-95 in Greenwich, officials say.

State police say the crash occurred near exit 6.

It is unknown why the victim may have been walking on the highway.

Traffic was temporarily diverted off at exit 6 and back on at exit 5 because of the incident.