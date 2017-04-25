Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich

State police say the crash occurred near exit 6.

GREENWICH - A person was fatally struck by a car Tuesday morning while walking on I-95 in Greenwich, officials say.

It is unknown why the victim may have been walking on the highway.

Traffic was temporarily diverted off at exit 6 and back on at exit 5 because of the incident.

