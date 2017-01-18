Police receive reports of robbery at Cumberland Farms

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police responded to reports of a possible robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Main Avenue in Norwalk.

Multiple police were on the scene as the area was blocked off around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not confirmed, but a clerk reportedly had cuts on his face and may have been taken to the hospital.