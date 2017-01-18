News Police receive reports of robbery at Cumberland Farms Norwalk police responded to reports of a possible robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Main Avenue in Norwalk. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Multiple police were on the scene as the area was blocked off around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. (7:55 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 18, 2017 8:00 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police responded to reports of a possible robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Main Avenue in Norwalk. Multiple police were on the scene as the area was blocked off around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police have not confirmed, but a clerk reportedly had cuts on his face and may have been taken to the hospital. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:17 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 17 0:31 2 Suspects in Stamford man's murder waive court appearances 2:08 3 Norwalk police to host traffic stop program for students 1:08 4 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 1:53 5 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases advertisement | advertise on News 12