Police receive reports of robbery at Cumberland Farms

Norwalk police responded to reports of a possible robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Main Avenue in Norwalk.

Multiple police were on the scene as the area was blocked off around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple police were on the scene as the area was blocked off around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. (7:55 AM)

Police have not confirmed, but a clerk reportedly had cuts on his face and may have been taken to the hospital.

