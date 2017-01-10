Police release surveillance of gas station robbery in Norwalk

Norwalk police have released surveillance pictures in the hope that someone will recognize the two men who robbed a gas station.

They say the men were armed with pistols and walked into the Mobil/Dunkin' Donuts across from the East Norwalk train station late Friday night.

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground. They ask that anyone with information call them. 

