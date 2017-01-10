News Police release surveillance of gas station robbery in Norwalk Norwalk police have released surveillance pictures in the hope that someone will recognize the two men who robbed a gas station. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. They say the men were armed with pistols and walked into the Mobil/Dunkin' Donuts across from the East Norwalk train station late Friday night. (7:51 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 10, 2017 8:03 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police have released surveillance pictures in the hope that someone will recognize the two men who robbed a gas station. They say the men were armed with pistols and walked into the Mobil/Dunkin' Donuts across from the East Norwalk train station late Friday night. Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground. They ask that anyone with information call them. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:55 1 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting 3:09 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:25 4 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt 0:55 5 Police: Suspect in Norwalk stabbing turns himself in advertisement | advertise on News 12