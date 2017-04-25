Police say small-plane crash killed man, injured his son

News 12 has learned that at least one person was killed Monday after a small airplane crash outside a Connecticut airport.

News 12 has learned that at least one person was killed Monday after a small airplane crash outside a Connecticut airport. (4/25/17)

Updated

WALLINGFORD - (AP) - Federal authorities say a doctor and his son were practicing touch-and-go landings when their small plane crashed in Connecticut, killing the father and seriously injuring the son. 

The crash happened Monday evening on a road next to Meriden-Markham Airport in Wallingford.    

Police say 56-year-old Cheshire resident Joseph Tomanelli was killed and 21-year-old Daniel Tomanelli was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Joseph Tomanelli was a primary care doctor based in Wallingford.    

Authorities say a passer-by pulled Daniel Tomanelli away from the burning plane. 

A National Transportation Safety Board official says the plane crashed during touch-and-go landing practice and it wasn't immediately clear who was flying the plane.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
    

 

