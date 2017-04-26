You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Police in Greenwich are continuing to search for a man suspected of robbing two local businesses in the span of 12 hours.

According to police, the suspect entered Chase bank on East Putnam Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, demanded cash and indicated he had a gun.

Surveillance video shows the same suspect robbing a Citgo gas station in Cos Cob Monday night around 10 p.m. Police say he showed the clerk he had a gun in his waistband and proceeded to run off with a small amount of cash.

Police brought in canine teams from multiple nearby departments to help search for the suspect. The FBI has also been notified.

Officials describe the suspect as a white male with a muscular build. They say he fled on foot and had a gun.

No one was injured at the bank or the gas station.