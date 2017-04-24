Police search for suspect after high-speed chase along I-95

According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning. (1:26 PM)
BRIDGEPORT - State police are searching for the person accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase.
According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning.
They say another car was also stolen, but that suspect has been arrested.
Traffic camera video shows the pursuit of the two cars along I-95.
Police say the chase ended at exit 18 on Route 8 where they stopped a grey Audi A6 and arrested 18-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Giron, of Waterbury.
The Mercedes was found abandoned on the exit 21 on ramp of Route 8 North.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.