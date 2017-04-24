Police search for suspect after high-speed chase along I-95

According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning.

According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning. (1:26 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - State police are searching for the person accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning. 

They say another car was also stolen, but that suspect has been arrested.

Traffic camera video shows the pursuit of the two cars along I-95.

Police say the chase ended at exit 18 on Route 8 where they stopped a grey Audi A6 and arrested 18-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Giron, of Waterbury.

The Mercedes was found abandoned on the exit 21 on ramp of Route 8 North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Max Antoine, 33, was shot and killed early 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police
The former New England Patriots tight end was 2 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez
Two members of the band Tower of Power 3 Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members
A Bridgeport dialysis patient who recently had his 4 Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence
Suffolk fire officials say a house was gutted 5 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE