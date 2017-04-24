Police search for suspect after high-speed chase along I-95

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - State police are searching for the person accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to state police, the 2017 black Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a home in Greenwich early this morning.

They say another car was also stolen, but that suspect has been arrested.

Traffic camera video shows the pursuit of the two cars along I-95.

Police say the chase ended at exit 18 on Route 8 where they stopped a grey Audi A6 and arrested 18-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Giron, of Waterbury.

The Mercedes was found abandoned on the exit 21 on ramp of Route 8 North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.