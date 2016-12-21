Police search for suspects in double stabbing

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police are looking for suspects after two men were stabbed early Wednesday morning at a diner in the downtown area.

Police and EMS crews were on the scene around 1:30 a.m. at Curley's Diner.

The owner of Curley's Diner, Maria Aposporos, says it was a fight that broke out between two booths inside.

Police say two men in their 20s were stabbed inside the diner. Both of the men are expected to recover, but officials say one was stabbed next to his heart and is lucky to be alive.

Police say a man approached a table and motioned that he had a weapon. A fight broke out, and the man who allegedly started the fight was stabbed near the heart. A good Samaritan who stepped in to try and break up the fight was also stabbed twice, in the abdomen and in the side.

Witnesses tell News 12 Connecticut that they saw two men and one woman running from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police believe everyone involved knew each other.

Police are asking anyone who was at the diner to contact them. They are also trying to track down any nearby surveillance camera video or cellphone video. The diner does not have any cameras.