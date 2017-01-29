News Police seek driver in Stamford hit-and-run Stamford police say a man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. (5:39 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 29, 2017 5:41 PM STAMFORD - Stamford police say a man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. They say Gilberto Monroy was struck as he was crossing West Main Street near Richmond Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m. Authorities are now trying to track down the driver who left the scene. "[Police] are asking if anyone has any information on any vehicles that have been involved in an accident or a vehicle with damage to the windshield, the headlight or the front grill to contact them," said Stamford Police Capt. Elizabeth Erickson. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:09 1 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery 2:17 2 Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase 2:27 3 Usually an Oscar warm-up, SAG Awards will miss a key player 2:02 4 Travel ban impacting CT Iranian-Americans 0:32 5 Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines advertisement | advertise on News 12