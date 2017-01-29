Police seek driver in Stamford hit-and-run

Stamford police say a man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

(5:39 PM)

They say Gilberto Monroy was struck as he was crossing West Main Street near Richmond Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Authorities are now trying to track down the driver who left the scene.

"[Police] are asking if anyone has any information on any vehicles that have been involved in an accident or a vehicle with damage to the windshield, the headlight or the front grill to contact them," said Stamford Police Capt. Elizabeth Erickson.

