Police seek driver in Stamford hit-and-run

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

They say Gilberto Monroy was struck as he was crossing West Main Street near Richmond Hill Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Authorities are now trying to track down the driver who left the scene.

"[Police] are asking if anyone has any information on any vehicles that have been involved in an accident or a vehicle with damage to the windshield, the headlight or the front grill to contact them," said Stamford Police Capt. Elizabeth Erickson.