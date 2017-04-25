Police seek man suspected of robbing Greenwich businesses

Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday morning in Greenwich.

Updated

GREENWICH - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Greenwich businesses in less than 12 hours.

They say the suspect went into a Chase bank shortly after it opened Tuesday morning, demanded cash and indicated he had a gun.

Officials describe the suspect as a white male with a muscular build. They say he fled on foot and had a gun.

"The FBI, of course, have been notified of the bank robbery and will be in route," says Greenwich Police Capt. Kraig Gray. "We also had K-9 officers from outside our jurisdiction to assist us, bloodhounds from Westchester County, as well as state police."

Police say surveillance video shows that same suspect robbing a Citgo gas station in Cos Cob Monday night around 10 p.m. They say he showed the clerk he had a gun in his waistband and proceeded to run off with a small amount of cash.

Officials say some area schools were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning as a precaution while investigators looked for the suspect.

They say no one was injured at the bank or the gas station.

