Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting

STAMFORD - A Stamford woman is in stable condition Monday after what police say was an accidental shooting in the city.

They say that on Friday, the 30-year-old woman came to a small park on Weed Avenue with a male friend. Officials say the man then shot her.

The woman was transported to Stamford Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say they don't believe anyone else in the area was in any danger.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.