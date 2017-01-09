News Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting A Stamford woman is in stable condition Monday after what police say was an accidental shooting in the city. They say that on Friday, the 30-year-old woman came to a small park on Weed Avenue with a male friend. Officials say the man then shot her. (Credit: News 12) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 9, 2017 5:43 PM STAMFORD - A Stamford woman is in stable condition Monday after what police say was an accidental shooting in the city. They say that on Friday, the 30-year-old woman came to a small park on Weed Avenue with a male friend. Officials say the man then shot her. The woman was transported to Stamford Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police say they don't believe anyone else in the area was in any danger. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:21 2 Woman crushed to death after being pinned between cars 1:14 3 Residents injured, pets killed in Milford fire 0:54 4 Team of the Week: Notre Dame Lancers 1:22 5 Fairfield police warn residents about increase in car thefts advertisement | advertise on News 12