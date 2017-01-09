Police: Suspect in Norwalk stabbing turns himself in

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - After two months on the run, a suspect in a stabbing outside a popular bar turned himself into Norwalk police this morning.

Norwalk police say Mykell Mitchell walked into police headquarters and voluntarily turned himself in.

They say that on Oct. 30, Mitchell stabbed another man that he knew several times outside the Harlan Publick bar on Washington Street in South Norwalk.

Police say Mitchell also had to arrest warrants from Stamford.

Mitchell is currently in jail under $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.