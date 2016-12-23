Police target drunken driving over holiday weekend

CONNECTICUT - Connecticut state police say they are stepping up enforcement on I-95 this holiday weekend to monitor traffic and discourage drunken driving.

Police say there were five deadly car accidents statewide during the Christmas holiday last year, and some of those crashes were alcohol-related.

Officials say drunken driving continues to be one of the leading causes of death on the highways.

They also say they are targeting distracted driving and speeding as well.

"We don't want to arrest everyone for drunk driving," said Sgt. Robert Derry. "So we're just asking everyone to drive safely."

Sgt. Derry says the enforced patrols aren't about making money from tickets and arrests, but are a way to help save lives.

 

