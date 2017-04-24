Police: Teen arrested for stealing cars in Stratford

STRATFORD - Officials say a teen was arrested in Stratford on Sunday for stealing cars on Jerusalem Hill, and another teen is still on the loose.

Police received a tip that two teens were checking for unlocked cars. When police arrived, they say the two males ran off.

One teen was found hiding in a nearby driveway - the other suspect was not found. 

Police say they were able to locate at least two stolen vehicles during the investigation.

The 17-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with trespassing, larceny and was referred to Juvenile Court.

