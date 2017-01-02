Police: Teen killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford

STAMFORD - Officials say a teenage boy was killed after he crashed his car into a tree in Stamford early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the corner of Progress Drive and Stillwater Avenue.

Police say the teen was trying to turn left onto Progress Drive when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving hit the tree head-on.

He died at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police say they cannot release the victim's identify because he is under the age of 18.

Investigators say they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They did not say whether alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

