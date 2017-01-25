News Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims Darien police say they're looking for the thieves who made off with more than $50,000 worth of tires, rims and a car from a car You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say it happened at the H and L Chevrolet over the past weekend. (7:47 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 25, 2017 7:54 AM DARIEN - Darien police say they're looking for the thieves who made off with more than $50,000 worth of tires, rims and a car from a car dealership. Police say it happened at the H and L Chevrolet over the past weekend. Officials say several of the cars were also damaged. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet 1:30 2 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized 0:22 3 Police: Woman fatally struck by car 2:47 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown 0:19 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims advertisement | advertise on News 12