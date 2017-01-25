Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims

DARIEN - Darien police say they're looking for the thieves who made off with more than $50,000 worth of tires, rims and a car from a car dealership.

Police say it happened at the H and L Chevrolet over the past weekend.

Officials say several of the cars were also damaged.

