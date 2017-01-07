Police: Town leader faces charges after pornographic images of children found

Police say a Greenwich town leader is facing charges this morning after they found a collection of pornographic pictures of young children. Officials say Christopher

Officials say Christopher Sandys is a member of

Officials say Christopher Sandys is a member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting.

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - Police say a Greenwich town leader is facing charges this morning after they found a collection of pornographic pictures of young children.

Officials say Christopher Sandys is a member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting.

Court records show police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys' home IP address. They say some of the children were as young as two years old.

Police raided Sandys' apartment on LeGrande Avenue Thursday.

His lawyer tells News 12 that Sandys is a respected member of the community, and will likely stay on the RTM board while he fights the charges.

News 12 has been told that Sandys has another year left on his RTM term.

A judge lowered his bond to $100,000.

 

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 6
The defense team for Michael Skakel, a cousin 2 Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency 3 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Police are looking for Richard Lopez in connection 4 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) takes 5 Garrison's OT goal lifts Lightning to 2-1 win over Islanders

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE