Police: Town leader faces charges after pornographic images of children found

GREENWICH - Police say a Greenwich town leader is facing charges this morning after they found a collection of pornographic pictures of young children.

Officials say Christopher Sandys is a member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting.

Court records show police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys' home IP address. They say some of the children were as young as two years old.

Police raided Sandys' apartment on LeGrande Avenue Thursday.

His lawyer tells News 12 that Sandys is a respected member of the community, and will likely stay on the RTM board while he fights the charges.

News 12 has been told that Sandys has another year left on his RTM term.

A judge lowered his bond to $100,000.