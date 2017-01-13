Police: Two teens charged in Sweet 16 shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police in Bridgeport say they've charged two teens in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 party that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The shooting happened Nov. 12 of last year.

Police say a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old crashed a party at the Italian-American Club on Park Avenue and started shooting into the crowd. Authorities say they arrested the first individual back on Dec. 21 and kept it quiet. The second individual was arrested and arraigned Friday.

Five people were shot at the scene and a sixth gunshot victim came forward days later. Authorities say the two suspects are facing multiple charges, and they expect to make more arrests in the case.

At a news conference Friday, a city official mentioned that they're considering passing an ordinance that would require residents to apply for a permit to hold a party like that Sweet 16.