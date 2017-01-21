Police warn of scam targeting UI customers

Bridgeport police are warning people to beware of a new scam which they say is directly aimed at customers of the United Illuminating Company.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are warning people to beware of a new scam which they say is directly aimed at customers of the United Illuminating Company.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says the scam begins with a telephone call from someone who claims to work for the UI Company. He says the callers often have access to customer account information and claim that you must pay an unpaid bill or could be arrested.

Police say they have received dozens of complaints from UI customers who were targeted.

Charlie Coviello, of Bridgeport, says he received one of the calls and was told to meet the caller at a local supermarket to pay money he owed, in the form of a prepaid gift card for $1,000.

Police say UI will never call and demand payment, especially in the form of a gift card.

They are advising people to report receipt of these calls to the police.

