Police warning restaurants about keeping deliverymen safe

Norwalk police Monday are advising all restaurants that deliver food to take precautions after the shooting and carjacking of a deliveryman over the weekend.

Norwalk police Monday are advising all restaurants that deliver food to take precautions after the shooting and carjacking of a deliveryman over the weekend.

Norwalk police Monday are advising all restaurants that deliver food to take precautions after the shooting and carjacking of a deliveryman over the weekend. (3:24 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Norwalk police Monday are advising all restaurants that deliver food to take precautions after the shooting and carjacking of a deliveryman over the weekend.

Police are handing out fliers with tips on how to stay safe, as well as details about the crime.

They say suspects in the case over the weekend called a Chinese food restaurant requesting a delivery to an address that ended up being fake.

News 12 is told the suspects were waiting for the driver.

When he arrived they shot him twice, robbed him of the food and one of them drove off in his delivery car, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in his hand and leg. He was released from the hospital Sunday.

Authorities suggest all places that deliver food verify that both the address and the order are real.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher 1 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault
Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot 2 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting
Court records say police traced more than 1,300 3 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 4 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Police say the suspects gave a fake address Police: Deliveryman shot during Norwalk robbery

Norwalk police are asking for help to find the suspects who shot a deliveryman during

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE