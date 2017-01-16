Police warning restaurants about keeping deliverymen safe

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police Monday are advising all restaurants that deliver food to take precautions after the shooting and carjacking of a deliveryman over the weekend.

Police are handing out fliers with tips on how to stay safe, as well as details about the crime.

They say suspects in the case over the weekend called a Chinese food restaurant requesting a delivery to an address that ended up being fake.

News 12 is told the suspects were waiting for the driver.

When he arrived they shot him twice, robbed him of the food and one of them drove off in his delivery car, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in his hand and leg. He was released from the hospital Sunday.

Authorities suggest all places that deliver food verify that both the address and the order are real.