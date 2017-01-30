Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WILTON - A Wilton man is facing charges today for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme.

Steven Simmons, 48, was arrested after authorities say he and a New York man played a role in cheating investors in ticket businesses.

Officials say the scheme led people into investing $81,000,000 into what they thought were retailers selling tickets for popular shows and concerts.

Simmons was charged with conspiracy and fraud.