Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme

WILTON - A Wilton man is facing charges today for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme. Steven Simmons, 48, was arrested after authorities say he and a New York man played a role in cheating investors in ticket businesses. Officials say the scheme led people into investing $81,000,000 into what they thought were retailers selling tickets for popular shows and concerts. Simmons was charged with conspiracy and fraud.