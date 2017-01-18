Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police say they arrested a woman Tuesday for neglecting four dogs, a month after her twin sister was arrested for the same thing.

They say 55-year-old Debra Tandet was charged with accessory to animal cruelty.

Officials say a neighbor's complaint in August resulted in a four-month investigation. The investigation found that Tandet and her sister, Susan, had left two adult dogs tied to a tree and two puppies in an extremely dirty outdoor pen for weeks.

Police say the sisters lived together and kept the dogs at a home on Westview Lane. They say the four dogs were taken to an animal hospital and one of the puppies died months later.

"The animals rely on us to take care of them," says Stamford Police Lt. Nicholas Montagnese. "They rely on us to feed them, take them to the vet, make sure they're well-kept. They're supposed to be part of our family."

A judge has appointed a guardian for the three remaining dogs. The two sisters have been ordered not to own or live with any animals until the case is resolved.