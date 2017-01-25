Police: Woman fatally struck by car

Stratford police say they are investigating after a woman was struck and killed crossing a street near the police station.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue. (7:57 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STRATFORD - Stratford police say they are investigating after a woman was struck and killed crossing a street near the police station.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue, behind the Burlington Coat Factory store Tuesday.

There is still no word on the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least 2 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized
Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she 3 Police: Woman fatally struck by car
A shelter in Norwalk said Tuesday that the 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown
Police say it happened at the H and 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE