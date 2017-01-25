Police: Woman fatally struck by car

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - Stratford police say they are investigating after a woman was struck and killed crossing a street near the police station.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue, behind the Burlington Coat Factory store Tuesday.

There is still no word on the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.