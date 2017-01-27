Police: Woman identified after fatal accident

Stratford Police have released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a car.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue.

Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue. (7:43 AM)

STRATFORD - Stratford Police have released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a car.

They say the vehicle struck 64-year-old Carmen Flores-Carrillo as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue Tuesday.

