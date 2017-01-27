News Police: Woman identified after fatal accident Stratford Police have released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a car. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the 64-year-old was hit as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue. (7:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 27, 2017 7:34 AM STRATFORD - Stratford Police have released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a car. They say the vehicle struck 64-year-old Carmen Flores-Carrillo as she crossed Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue Tuesday. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:08 1 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 0:56 2 Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches 1:14 3 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 23:59 4 Our Lives 7/23 1:32 5 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet advertisement | advertise on News 12