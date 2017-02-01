Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - News 12 received a video after a woman drove down an embankment in Norwalk into a stream.

Police say it happened on Glover Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

It appears the car drove right off the road, down the embankment and into the water.

Police say amazingly the driver was not hurt.