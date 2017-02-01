News Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream News 12 received a video after a woman drove down an embankment in Norwalk into a stream. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say it happened on Glover Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. (8:26 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 1, 2017 8:25 AM NORWALK - News 12 received a video after a woman drove down an embankment in Norwalk into a stream. Police say it happened on Glover Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the car drove right off the road, down the embankment and into the water. Police say amazingly the driver was not hurt. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 0:58 2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear 0:22 3 DOT warns of slippery roads 0:33 4 Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in 0:26 5 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream advertisement | advertise on News 12