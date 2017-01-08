News Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head. (12:25 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 8, 2017 12:16 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head. They say the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say the woman and her boyfriend were inside a car on East Main Street when a gunman approached the vehicle and fired into it. They say the woman was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital by her boyfriend. Her identity has not been released. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:56 1 Tracking the Storm: Bridgeport 0:23 2 At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown 2:46 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:16 4 Fire destroys car in Bridgeport 0:41 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport advertisement | advertise on News 12