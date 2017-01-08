Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head.

They say the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the woman and her boyfriend were inside a car on East Main Street when a gunman approached the vehicle and fired into it.

They say the woman was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital by her boyfriend.

Her identity has not been released.

