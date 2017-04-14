Experts speculate on who will succeed Gov. Malloy

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Experts are speculating who will replace Gov. Dannel Malloy after he announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election to a third term in office.

Their predictions vary widely, but many agree it will be a long and potentially nasty campaign for the state's highest office.

"There will probably be five, maybe six, maybe even more candidates within both parties that are going to be competing for the nomination," says Gary Rose, a political analyst at Sacred Heart University.

Republicans are already lining up, including Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who's earned a cult following on Twitter, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Fairfield state Sen. Tony Hwang and Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Possible Democrats include state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty or her husband, and Kennedy heir Ted Kennedy Jr. There's even the possibility of Bridgeport Mayor and convicted felon Joe Ganim throwing his hat into the race, but Rose says he wouldn't see that bid going far.

Norwalk Sen. Bob Duff may not be running, but he says Malloy stepping aside lets others Democrats catch up.

In Connecticut, each party's nominee gets picked by local delegates.