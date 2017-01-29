President Donald Trump’s travel ban impacting Iranian-Americans in Bridgeport

Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport spoke with News 12 about how President Trump's recent immigration order is impacting their families.

News 12 Interactive (1:23 PM)

Many say they are disturbed by the president’s travel ban.

Every year around March 20, Iranians in the U.S. and around the world celebrate Persian New Year.

One family tells News 12 that their family members that were planning on coming to the United States to take part in this annual tradition will no longer be able to due to the ban. 

