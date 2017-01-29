News President Donald Trump’s travel ban impacting Iranian-Americans in Bridgeport Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport spoke with News 12 about how President Trump's recent immigration order is impacting their families. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 Interactive (1:23 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 29, 2017 12:57 PM BRIDGEPORT - Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport spoke with News 12 about how President Trump's recent immigration order is impacting their families. Many say they are disturbed by the president’s travel ban. Every year around March 20, Iranians in the U.S. and around the world celebrate Persian New Year. One family tells News 12 that their family members that were planning on coming to the United States to take part in this annual tradition will no longer be able to due to the ban. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:20 1 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery 2:17 2 Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase 2:27 3 Usually an Oscar warm-up, SAG Awards will miss a key player 0:32 4 Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines 1:02 5 Travel ban impacting CT Iranian-Americans advertisement | advertise on News 12