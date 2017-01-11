President-elect Trump to hold first press conference

President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since July this morning.

He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president.

He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president. (1/11/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WASHINGTON D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since July this morning.

He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president.

Trump owns or has a position in more than 500 businesses, operating in 25 countries.

News 12 will carry the press conference live. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
The president will deliver his farewell address tonight 3 President Obama prepares to say goodbye
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 10
5 12 on Health: Critical need for blood donations in southwestern CT

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE