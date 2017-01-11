News President-elect Trump to hold first press conference President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since July this morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president. (1/11/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 11, 2017 8:04 AM WASHINGTON D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since July this morning. He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president. Trump owns or has a position in more than 500 businesses, operating in 25 countries. News 12 will carry the press conference live. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:39 3 President Obama prepares to say goodbye 3:08 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 10 1:33 5 12 on Health: Critical need for blood donations in southwestern CT advertisement | advertise on News 12