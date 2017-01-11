President-elect Trump to hold first press conference

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WASHINGTON D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first press conference since July this morning.

He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his family owned business empire and his new role as president.

Trump owns or has a position in more than 500 businesses, operating in 25 countries.

News 12 will carry the press conference live.