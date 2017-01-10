President Obama prepares to say goodbye

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CHICAGO - President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is nearing and President Barack Obama is preparing to say goodbye.

The president will deliver his farewell address tonight from Chicago, the city where his political career began.

Free tickets were handed out over the weekend, and many are selling online now for hundreds or even thousands of dollars apiece.

The president's speech is expected to include a final defense of the Affordable Care Act, the controversial health care reform law that Congressional Republicans are promising to repeal and replace.