President Obama surprises VP with presidential medal of freedom

With just a week left in office, President Barack Obama caught Vice President Joe Biden off guard with an unexpected honor.

The president described Vice President Joe Biden as

The president described Vice President Joe Biden as "the best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people." (8:40 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WASHINGTON D.C. - With just a week left in office, President Barack Obama caught Vice President Joe Biden off guard with an unexpected honor.

He presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. 

Biden had reportedly been told this would just be a tribute ceremony.

He began to tear up as Obama announced the real reason for the gathering.

The president described Biden as "the best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

He also joked that this was the last chance for the internet to mock the two men for their "bromance."

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
News 12 is told that food and cooking 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash
Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go
The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE