President Obama surprises VP with presidential medal of freedom

WASHINGTON D.C. - With just a week left in office, President Barack Obama caught Vice President Joe Biden off guard with an unexpected honor.

He presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Biden had reportedly been told this would just be a tribute ceremony.

He began to tear up as Obama announced the real reason for the gathering.

The president described Biden as "the best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

He also joked that this was the last chance for the internet to mock the two men for their "bromance."