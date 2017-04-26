President Trump intensifying work on sanctuary cities, tax plan

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in San Francisco blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take federal funds from sanctuary cities for the third time in two months.

The judge ruled the threat to take away federal funding from those cities could be unconstitutional.

The temporary ruling comes after a lawsuit over the president’s order. The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court.

The White House condemned the decision in a statement which said in part, "Today's ruling undermines faith in our legal system.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement about the ruling saying, "This ruling reaffirms that Donald Trump's executive order was an unconstitutional overreach, an attempt to bully local police into doing the bidding of federal agents."

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to reveal a broad overview of his tax plan Wednesday.

During his campaign, the president had promised to slash the tax rate to 15 percent, not only to major corporations but also to small businesses and larger ones, like his own enterprises.

The plan would reportedly also increase the standard deduction people can claim on their tax returns, meaning it could potentially translate into thousands of dollars in tax savings for millions of Americans.

According to analysts, the plan does not include proposals to raise revenue offset by the tax cuts, and analysts say his plan could potentially add billions to the federal deficit.

Financial markets are very eager to hear the plan, which is set to be announced later this afternoon.