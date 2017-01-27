President Trump meets with British prime minister

CONNECTICUT - President Donald Trump had his first official visit from a foreign leader on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with the U.S. president to take questions from reporters. 

When asked about the issue of torture, Trump said he still thinks it's an effective method of obtaining information, but that Defense Secretary James Mattis has the power to override his own views.

Trump also had an hour-long conversation Friday morning with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. This came a day after Nieto canceled a trip to Washington, D.C. following President Trump's executive action ordering the construction of a wall on the Mexican border. 

