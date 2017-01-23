President Trump now in his first 100 days

President Trump

President Trump (8:03 AM)

WASHINGTON D.C. - Now in his first 100 days, President Donald Trump is expected to meet with bipartisan congressional leaders at the White House tonight. 

This would be Mr. Trump's first formal meeting with Capitol Hill leaders as president. 

 President Trump's agenda includes repealing and replacing the nation's health care law and passing tax reform.

The president will also be seeking Senate support for his first Supreme Court nominee.

