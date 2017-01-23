News President Trump now in his first 100 days Now in his first 100 days, President Donald Trump is expected to meet with bipartisan congressional leaders at the White House tonight. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. President Trump (8:03 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 23, 2017 8:04 AM WASHINGTON D.C. - Now in his first 100 days, President Donald Trump is expected to meet with bipartisan congressional leaders at the White House tonight. This would be Mr. Trump's first formal meeting with Capitol Hill leaders as president. President Trump's agenda includes repealing and replacing the nation's health care law and passing tax reform. The president will also be seeking Senate support for his first Supreme Court nominee. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:22 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1:54 2 Connecticut Evening Weather, 1-22 1:07 3 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 0:31 4 Police: Men robbed Newtown liquor store, set it ablaze 1:58 5 Bridgeport mayor reflects on Trump inauguration advertisement | advertise on News 12