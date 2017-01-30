Relatives of Milford family blocked from US

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - President Donald Trump's new rules limiting travel from some predominantly Muslim countries have blocked the relatives of a Syrian family in Milford from flying to the United States.

The family, which owns the Olive Tree in Milford, says relatives escaped their war-torn homeland to Jordan, where they lived temporarily.

They were supposed to fly here on Friday, but they were held up in Ukraine and returned to Jordan.

The Milford residents are speaking with a lawyer to try and sort the issue out.