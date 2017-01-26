President Trump's refugee plans worry Connecticut's Syrians

BRIDGEPORT - President Donald Trump is promising to cut off new refugees from Syria, making refugees already settled in southwestern Connecticut nervous about the future.

Even though they are here legally, they say they are still worried about being sent back to Syria.

The al-Hamidi family arrived here in Bridgeport in September. They spent three years being vetted and investigated before they could come to the United States.

"There was a lot of investigation about us in Syria before we came here," Fatima Mansour said through a translator. "There is a lot of interviews we did before. We didn't just come like that."

If this order goes through, the director of the International Institute of Connecticut expects immediate lawsuits.

