Private contractors excited to clear snow

NORWALK - Private snow-removal contractors say the expected 8 to 14 inches Thursday is what they've been waiting for all winter.

At AJ's Landscaping Service in Norwalk, the crew has been preparing all morning.

Unlike in the calm before most winter storms, workers say they get to make their preparations in beautiful weather.

The company says it plans to deploy six plows to clear roads Thursday.