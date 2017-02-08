Private contractors excited to clear snow

Private snow-removal contractors say the expected 8 to 14 inches Thursday is what they've been waiting for all winter.

Private snow-removal contractors say the expected 8 to 14 inches Thursday is what they've been waiting for all winter.

Private snow-removal contractors say the expected 8 to 14 inches Thursday is what they've been waiting for all winter. (2:34 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Private snow-removal contractors say the expected 8 to 14 inches Thursday is what they've been waiting for all winter.

At AJ's Landscaping Service in Norwalk, the crew has been preparing all morning. 

Unlike in the calm before most winter storms, workers say they get to make their preparations in beautiful weather.

The company says it plans to deploy six plows to clear roads Thursday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Gov. Malloy has ordered a travel ban starting 1 Travel ban to start at 9 p.m.
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
3 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol
The incident happened on Iranistan Avenue Monday afternoon. 4 Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 7

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm

Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be

Here is the latest weather forecast in your Forecast: 8-14 inches of snow possible for western CT Thursday

While Wednesday's weather will be partly sunny and breezy with a temperature around 57 degrees,

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE