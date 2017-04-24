Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his prison cell last week.

BRISTOL - A private funeral service will be held today in Bristol for the former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell last week.

He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

The former NFL player's death has been ruled a suicide by authorities.

Hernandez's family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourn.

