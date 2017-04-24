News Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his prison cell last week. (6:34 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 6:41 AM BRISTOL - A private funeral service will be held today in Bristol for the former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell last week. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The former NFL player's death has been ruled a suicide by authorities. Hernandez's family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourn. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cellMassachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 2:19 2 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale 0:27 3 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:36 4 Father, daughter reportedly assault driver 0:43 5 Community members gather for day of unity in Rowayton advertisement | advertise on News 12