Psychiatrists meet at Yale, claim president is mentally ill

A group of psychiatrists meeting at Yale Thursday says President Donald Trump is so mentally unstable that he's unfit for office.

A group of psychiatrists meeting at Yale Thursday says President Donald Trump is so mentally unstable that he's unfit for office. (4/20/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEW HAVEN - A group of psychiatrists meeting at Yale Thursday says President Donald Trump is so mentally unstable that he's unfit for office.

The bold, controversial claim is based on the group's belief that Trump has more than one mental disorder -- including antisocial personality disorder and extreme narcissism.

The doctors are not all from Yale. They came from around the country.

"We have an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump's dangerous mental illness," said Dr. John Gartner.

The group has already collected 41,000 signatures calling for President Trump's removal.

They do face some criticism from other experts, however, who say it is dangerous to diagnose someone without meeting or treating them in person.

The psychiatrists at the meeting disagree. They argue that Trump has made so many public statements, gone on so many Twitter rants and voiced so many conspiracy theories that the diagnosis is obvious.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

One person has been pronounced dead after an 1 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
One person has been pronounced dead after an 2 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
John Lodato, a volunteer at a soup kitchen 3 Hometown Hero: John Lodato
A Bridgeport man is back in town after 4 Bridgeport man wanted in connection to shooting arrested in FL
A mother and her 15-year-old teenager are recovering 5 Mother, teenager stabbed in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE