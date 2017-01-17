Racial slur spray-painted on home in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford homeowners tell News 12 they are outraged after they found a hateful message spray-painted on their garage door.

Homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find a racial slur on their garage door.

The residents tell News 12 they are very upset by this and want the police to find who is responsible.

Police say they are investigating the incident.