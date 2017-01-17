News Racial slur spray-painted on home in Stamford Stamford homeowners tell News 12 they are outraged after they found a hateful message spray-painted on their garage door. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Stamford police are investigating after the homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find a racial slur on their garage door. (12:37 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 17, 2017 12:41 PM STAMFORD - Stamford homeowners tell News 12 they are outraged after they found a hateful message spray-painted on their garage door. Homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find a racial slur on their garage door. The residents tell News 12 they are very upset by this and want the police to find who is responsible. Police say they are investigating the incident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:53 1 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases 3:17 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 16 1:08 3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 0:41 4 Norwalk police to host traffic stop program for students 0:50 5 Fairfield Warde H.S. teacher facing indecency charges advertisement | advertise on News 12