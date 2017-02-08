News Real Possibilities: Fitness for seniors This week's Real Possibilities report takes a look at fitness for senior citizens. The Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community in Redding has a fitness program You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community in Redding has a fitness program designed just for seniors. (6:09 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 8, 2017 6:25 PM NORWALK - This week's Real Possibilities report takes a look at fitness for senior citizens. The Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community in Redding has a fitness program designed just for seniors. Residents there can use exercise machines, take classes in the pool and perform stretching exercises. Fitness manager Paul Brown says he guides seniors and creates a program catered to them. Brown says one of the most important things he teaches is balance because the No. 1 injury for seniors is falling. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Travel ban to start at 9 p.m. 3:04 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 2:06 3 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol 0:26 4 Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight 4:06 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 7 advertisement | advertise on News 12