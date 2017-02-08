Real Possibilities: Fitness for seniors

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - This week's Real Possibilities report takes a look at fitness for senior citizens.

The Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community in Redding has a fitness program designed just for seniors.

Residents there can use exercise machines, take classes in the pool and perform stretching exercises.

Fitness manager Paul Brown says he guides seniors and creates a program catered to them.

Brown says one of the most important things he teaches is balance because the No. 1 injury for seniors is falling.