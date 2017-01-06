Red Cross: Emergency need for blood and platelet donors

The Red Cross is asking everyone who can to donate blood.

The organization says there is an emergency need for blood and platelet donors in Connecticut right now.

The organization says there is an emergency need for blood and platelet donors in Connecticut right now.

RIDGEFIELD - The Red Cross is asking everyone who can to donate blood.

The organization says there is an emergency need for blood and platelet donors in Connecticut right now.

A blood drive was held yesterday at the Recreation Center in Ridgefield.

The Red Cross says it needs about 2,000 people to donate blood and platelets to make up for the current shortfall in the state.

The organization says the national inventory is also way down, and just donating one pint of blood goes a long way.

The Red Cross has scheduled several other emergency blood drives in our area.

