Report: Sexual abuse at boarding school went on for decades

Report: Sexual abuse at boarding school went on

Report: Sexual abuse at boarding school went on for decades

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

WALLINGFORD - A new report names 12 former faculty and staff members at an elite Connecticut boarding school who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with students that went on for decades.

An investigator hired by Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford released the report Thursday that graphically recounts the alleged experiences of 24 former students.

The report says the alleged sexual misconduct took place between 1963 and 2010 and included "intimate kissing," ''sexual intercourse" and "forced or coerced intercourse."

No current faculty or staff members have been implicated in the misconduct claims and there are no reports relating to any current students.

The report notes that in some cases the school acted quickly in response to the alleged sexual misconduct, but in other cases it did not.

The school has issued an apology.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk
VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery
Commuters catching the train in Brooklyn were buddle 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze
News 12 was over the scene as warshipers 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge
News 12 Brooklyn went around the borough to 5 Word on the Street: Lent

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE