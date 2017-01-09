Residents injured, pets killed in Milford fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - A raging fire in Milford Sunday night injured some residents and claimed the lives of some pets.

The fire started at a condominium complex located at 267 Melba St.

Officials say it spread to a third-floor unit, which then spread to the attic.

They say some of the residents suffered from smoke inhalation, but are expected to be OK.

Authorities say that a couple of pets did not survive the fire.

Firefighters say it took them 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Milford fire officials say they had to call in crews from Stratford and West Haven to help fight the blaze.