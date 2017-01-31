Road closed after oil spills in Monroe

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MONROE - A road connecting Easton and Monroe is closed today after an oil delivery truck went off the road and spilled hundreds of gallons of home heating oil into a wooded area.

The accident happened Monday morning on Judd Road.

Crews have the road closed between North Street and Hatter Town Road.

Monroe fire officials say 1,700 gallons of heating oil spilled.

They say the road could be closed for several days while state environmental crews clean up that spill.