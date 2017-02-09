Road Conditions in Norwalk

Visibility is low in Norwalk, with the snow causing a "white-out" effect.

Road conditions in Norwalk

Road conditions in Norwalk (9:59 AM)

0 Comments

Norwalk - Visibility is low in Norwalk, with the snow causing a "white-out" effect. 

