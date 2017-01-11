Russian hacking dominates Trump press conference

There are plenty of questions about explosive new allegations involving President-elect Donald Trump and Russian hacking.President-elect Trump called the latest allegations "fake news" and a

President-elect Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President-elect Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MANHATTAN - There are plenty of questions about explosive new allegations involving President-elect Donald Trump and Russian hacking.

President-elect Trump called the latest allegations "fake news" and a "disgrace."

Multiple news outlets reported that Trump's campaign received illegally obtained intelligence on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

The Russian hacking question dominated today's news conference, the first since Trump was elected in November.

The allegations were reportedly included in a classified intelligence report into Russian hacking in the presidential campaign.

It also claims that the Russian government has been collected embarrassing information to blackmail Trump, something he denied today.

