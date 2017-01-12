Sacred Heart apologizes for wrongly naming suspect in rape case

Sacred Heart University is apologizing for wrongly naming a Bridgeport man as the suspect in a rape case.

The school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school.

The school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school. (1/12/17)

FAIRFIELD - Sacred Heart University is apologizing for wrongly naming a Bridgeport man as the suspect in a rape case.

The Connecticut Post reports the school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school. 

The school named Douglas as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a student, and posted fliers with his name and photo. 

Police later arrested another man in connection with that case. 

