News Sacred Heart apologizes for wrongly naming suspect in rape case Sacred Heart University is apologizing for wrongly naming a Bridgeport man as the suspect in a rape case. The school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school. January 12, 2017 8:35 AM FAIRFIELD - Sacred Heart University is apologizing for wrongly naming a Bridgeport man as the suspect in a rape case. The Connecticut Post reports the school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school. The school named Douglas as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a student, and posted fliers with his name and photo. Police later arrested another man in connection with that case.