Sacred Heart apologizes for wrongly naming suspect in rape case

FAIRFIELD - Sacred Heart University is apologizing for wrongly naming a Bridgeport man as the suspect in a rape case.

The Connecticut Post reports the school issued a public apology to Gary Douglas, 29, as part of the settlement of his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school.

The school named Douglas as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a student, and posted fliers with his name and photo.

Police later arrested another man in connection with that case.