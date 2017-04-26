School bus service in limbo due to potential strike in Westport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Many parents in Westport were confused Wednesday over bus service for their children.

Superintendent Colleen Palmer told parents Tuesday there would "not be regular bus service" starting Thursday if a deal is not reached between the bus company - DATTCO - and its drivers.

The deal runs out at midnight Wednesday.

While the short notice sent parents scrambling, the bus drivers' union said there are no plans for a walkout.

Additionally, DATTCO's CEO said in a statement, "Both parties remain at the table, and our service to our customers continues as well."

Palmer says she sent the notice to warn parents because, without a contract, drivers aren't legally required to come to work.

She says parents will be notified of bus changes early Thursday morning, but people should plan for disruptions. Extra police will be on standby for traffic control.

Late Wednesday afternoon, parents were sent a clarification email from Palmer explaining what might happen Thursday.

In the email she stated, "All schools will be open, no matter how many drivers come to work. Schools have sent out specific information to their respective families today and will be ready to receive students upon arrival starting 15 minutes earlier than usual."

She also stated that negotiations between the bus company and its drivers will continue on Monday, May 1.