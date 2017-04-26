School bus service in limbo due to potential strike in Westport

While the short notice sent parents scrambling, the bus drivers' union said there are no plans for a walkout.

While the short notice sent parents scrambling, the bus drivers' union said there are no plans for a walkout. (5:48 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WESTPORT - Many parents in Westport were confused Wednesday over bus service for their children.

Superintendent Colleen Palmer told parents Tuesday there would "not be regular bus service" starting Thursday if a deal is not reached between the bus company - DATTCO - and its drivers.

The deal runs out at midnight Wednesday.

While the short notice sent parents scrambling, the bus drivers' union said there are no plans for a walkout.

Additionally, DATTCO's CEO said in a statement, "Both parties remain at the table, and our service to our customers continues as well."

Palmer says she sent the notice to warn parents because, without a contract, drivers aren't legally required to come to work.

She says parents will be notified of bus changes early Thursday morning, but people should plan for disruptions. Extra police will be on standby for traffic control.

Late Wednesday afternoon, parents were sent a clarification email from Palmer explaining what might happen Thursday.

In the email she stated, "All schools will be open, no matter how many drivers come to work. Schools have sent out specific information to their respective families today and will be ready to receive students upon arrival starting 15 minutes earlier than usual."

She also stated that negotiations between the bus company and its drivers will continue on Monday, May 1.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

State police trying to identify both pedestrian, driver 1 Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich
State police trying to identify both pedestrian, driver 2 Police trying to identify pedestrian, driver in deadly I-95 accident
Police say the suspect went into a Chase 3 Police seek man suspected of robbing Greenwich businesses
Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday 4 Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford
Katie Rosa is a self-proclaimed 5 Hometown Hero: Katie Rosa

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A potential school bus driver strike that would Westport bus drivers’ union: No strike authorized

A potential school bus driver strike that would have stranded students in Westport Thursday may

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE