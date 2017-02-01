News Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and the Maritime Aquarium is gearing up by having one of most popular attractions call the If you head to the seal exhibit before Sunday, you will see Orange the Seal's pick for the Super Bowl. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 1, 2017 1:26 PM NORWALK - Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and the Maritime Aquarium is gearing up by having one of most popular attractions call the winner of the big game. If you head to the seal exhibit before Sunday, you will see Orange the Seal's pick for the Super Bowl. Orange has the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons. The seal is 0-5 in the past for predicting the winner. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 0:58 2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear 2:05 3 Controversy brews over Westport 'white privilege' essay contest 0:26 4 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream 0:22 5 DOT warns of slippery roads advertisement | advertise on News 12