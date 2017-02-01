Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and the Maritime Aquarium is gearing up by having one of most popular attractions call the

If you head to the seal exhibit before

If you head to the seal exhibit before Sunday, you will see Orange the Seal's pick for the Super Bowl.

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and the Maritime Aquarium is gearing up by having one of most popular attractions call the winner of the big game.

If you head to the seal exhibit before Sunday, you will see Orange the Seal's pick for the Super Bowl. 

Orange has the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons. 

The seal is 0-5 in the past for predicting the winner. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Live and Drive 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT
2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear
A controversial high school essay contest has put 3 Controversy brews over Westport 'white privilege' essay contest
Police say it happened on Glover Avenue around 4 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream
State police say between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 5 DOT warns of slippery roads

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE