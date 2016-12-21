Seniors return to school in Norwalk

NORWALK - A Norwalk Community College program gives older folks a chance to return to the college classroom.

The Lifetime Learners Institute offers about 45 classes each semester specifically for people over 50 years old.

Some subjects offered are art, history and music.

More than 1,000 students enrolled last fall, according to the school. Some were seeking new skills to return to the job market.

"Sometimes, after you've been retired for a couple of months, you don't have anything to do," says Erik Rambusch, who works with the institute. "And they want to stay active."

The Lifetime Learners Institute charges an enrollment fee, but senior citizens can sit in on any class on campus for free as long as it's not full.

